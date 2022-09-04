COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 226 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 226, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,676 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.48 percent.

For the last 24 hours, no deaths from the disease have been reported.

To date, there are 794 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 45 are in intensive care units. There are 9 new hospital admissions.

61 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,194,985.

There are currently 11,959 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 57 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,526,015 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,611 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,244,555 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA