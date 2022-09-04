PM of North Macedonia will Visit Bulgaria on Monday

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 4, 2022, Sunday // 12:04
Bulgaria: PM of North Macedonia will Visit Bulgaria on Monday PM of North Macedonia DImiatar Kovachevski (left) and Former PM of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov (right) @Council of Ministers

The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski, and the Ministers of Energy and Economy will be on a working visit to Sofia on Monday, the government's press office in Skopje announced.

The visit's purpose is "to deal with the consequences of the global energy crisis".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kovachevski, north macedonia, sofia, visit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria