PM of North Macedonia will Visit Bulgaria on Monday
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 4, 2022, Sunday // 12:04
PM of North Macedonia DImiatar Kovachevski (left) and Former PM of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov (right) @Council of Ministers
The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski, and the Ministers of Energy and Economy will be on a working visit to Sofia on Monday, the government's press office in Skopje announced.
The visit's purpose is "to deal with the consequences of the global energy crisis".
/BNT
