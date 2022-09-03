COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 672 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 672, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,631 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.5 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 800 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 45 are in intensive care units. There are 97 new hospital admissions.

579 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,194,924 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 11,794 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 931 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,525,958 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,611 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,244,329 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA