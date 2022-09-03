The US announced a Military Package for Taiwan worth 1.1 Billion Dollars

World | September 3, 2022, Saturday // 10:01
Bulgaria: The US announced a Military Package for Taiwan worth 1.1 Billion Dollars Harpoon Block II missiles

The US State Department has approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan worth more than 1.1 billion dollars, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said.

The package of potential arms sales also includes contractor logistics support for a radar surveillance program, the Pentagon's Defense and Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The package, which is still at an early stage, includes 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II missiles for $355 million, 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles for $85.6 million, and 655.4 million to extend the surveillance radar contract. The Sidewinder missiles will arm Taipei's US-made F-16 fighter jets.

Concerns have grown in recent years that China is preparing to seize Taiwan by military force based on its belief that the island is part of China. In response, the US and other Western nations have sought to bolster Taiwan's defenses and tout its vibrant democracy, which stands in stark contrast to Beijing's authoritarianism.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: missiles, US, Taiwan, dollars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria