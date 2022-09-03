The US announced a Military Package for Taiwan worth 1.1 Billion Dollars
The US State Department has approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan worth more than 1.1 billion dollars, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said.
The package of potential arms sales also includes contractor logistics support for a radar surveillance program, the Pentagon's Defense and Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, Reuters reported.
The package, which is still at an early stage, includes 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II missiles for $355 million, 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles for $85.6 million, and 655.4 million to extend the surveillance radar contract. The Sidewinder missiles will arm Taipei's US-made F-16 fighter jets.
Concerns have grown in recent years that China is preparing to seize Taiwan by military force based on its belief that the island is part of China. In response, the US and other Western nations have sought to bolster Taiwan's defenses and tout its vibrant democracy, which stands in stark contrast to Beijing's authoritarianism.
/BGNES
