Torrential Rains have Flooded the Sub-Balkan Region, Rivers are Overflowing and Villages are Under Water

A partial state of emergency has been declared in five villages in the Sub-Balkan (Podbalkan) region in Bulgaria, following heavy rains that fell in the area last night. The Sub-Balkan road is closed to traffic due to flooded sections.

The disaster affected the villages of Bogdan, Rozino, Karavelovo, Stoletovo and Slatina. The situation is worst in Bogdan, where the local river has overflowed its banks. There are flooded houses and shops. Evacuation of people living on 2nd Street was also required, including four children and single adults. A person stuck in his car on the bridge in the village was also rescued.

There are flooded roads in other places in the region. Among the blocked arteries is the one to Moskovets.

There is no electricity or internet connection in the villages. The cause of the overflow is a broken dam on the Stryama River. The entire village of Bogdan is under water. Currently, 7 people are being evacuated. The main road in the Karlovo village of Rozino, which is part of the Sub-Balkan road Sofia - Burgas, was also flooded.

There are firefighting teams from Karlovo and Plovdiv in the affected settlements.

/Nova, BNT