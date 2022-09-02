COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 747 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 747, it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

5398 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 13.8 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 823 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 50 are in intensive care units. There are 102 new hospital admissions.

1,355 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,194,345 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 11,705.

In the last 24 hours, 1,068 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,525,027 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,607 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,243,657 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA