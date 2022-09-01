Bulgaria: Human Remains were found in Varna
Human remains - bones and two skulls - were found in a wooded area in the south-eastern part of the Dolni Chiflik land, reported the Ministry of the Interior - Varna.
The report was filed by a citizen on Monday. Procedural-investigative actions were carried out on the spot, including an inspection with the participation of a medical examiner from a Varna hospital.
Appointment of relevant expertise is pending. There are currently no reports of a crime being committed. A pre-trial proceeding has been established, and the work on the case continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Varna.
