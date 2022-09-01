Bulgaria: A Girl Died in the Mountains Area of Malyovitsa
The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday, August 28 on the Via ferrata Malyovitsa.
The Mountain Rescue Service confirmed to BNT about the tragic incident.
The incident happened around noon, there were two boys with her who called the rescuers. The mountain rescuers responded immediately after receiving the signal.
The 19-year-old girl fell from the cliffs and died on the spot. She did not have the necessary specialized equipment for this terrain. It is likely that the group of young people did not have any prior technical training. The place is very dangerous.
An investigation is currently underway.
Via ferrata Malyovitsa was built in 2010 from the then hut of Malyovitsa Ivan Maslarov – Baino, with the help of climbers. At the moment, the site is not managed and its use is prohibited and at people’s own risk.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Human Remains were found in Varna
- » One Dead and One Injured in an Accident of a Bulgarian Bus in Hungary
- » Bulgaria: More Migrants Detained in Burgas (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: Two Crashes Happened this Morning on Trakia Highway near Stara Zagora
- » Overview of the Тragedy in Burgas in which Two Policemen Died
- » The Bus Carrying Illegal Migrants was Scrapped and Purchased in Bulgaria