COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 777 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 777, it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

5,635 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 13.8 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 813 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 52 are in intensive care units. There are 113 new hospital admissions.

1,207 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,192,990 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 12,317 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,309 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,523,960 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,603 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,242,910 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA