"We Continue the Change" Declared Against the Extraction of Shale Gas in Bulgaria

Politics | September 1, 2022, Thursday // 09:49
Bulgaria: "We Continue the Change" Declared Against the Extraction of Shale Gas in Bulgaria Asen Vassilev (left) and Kiril Petkov (right) @BNR

From ‘We Continue the Change’ we are against the extraction of shale gas in Bulgaria”, the co-chairman of the party Kiril Petkov told bTV. He commented on the words of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced at a lecture organized by the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (KRIB) that the answer to Bulgaria's energy independence is not abroad but in the potential for shale gas extraction.

"Fracking technologies for extracting shale gas are much cleaner than Russian natural gas. Don't let a handful of ill-informed activists using non-fact-based arguments destroy your future," Pompeo said.

"Hydraulic fracturing on the territory of Dobrudja carries more risks. I don't think it is appropriate for the US to give us advice on this matter. We are in favor of diversification of energy sources. We are categorically against doing hydraulic fracturing in Bulgaria's granary region," Petkov explained.

The topic of shale gas extraction was relevant ten years ago. In the period 2010-2011, seven applications for search and exploration of oil and gas were submitted to the Ministry of Energy by two foreign companies - "Chevron Bulgaria Holding", with a stated interest in two areas in North-Eastern Bulgaria, and "Integrity Towers Inc.", with an application for a total of five areas, four of which are again in North-Eastern Bulgaria. However, in 2012, a moratorium was imposed on the extraction of shale gas by a decision of the parliament. After that, interest in the technology declined.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shale gas, Petkov, We continue the change, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria