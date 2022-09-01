From Today the New Cards and Tickets for Public Transport in Sofia come into force

From Thursday (September 1), the new cards and tickets for Sofia's public transport, which were adopted earlier in the year by the Sofia Municipal Council, come into force, the Sofia Municipality reports and specifies that they will be available from today at the ticket offices of the Center for Urban Mobility (CGM). All cards and tickets are available online and can be loaded on the webportal.sofiatraffic.bg platform.

The youth card is intended for people studying or working up to 26 years of age. The annual card for young people costs BGN 250 and is for an unlimited number of trips on the entire transport network of the city. For the first time, an annual card is also available for pupils and students. It costs BGN 200 and also applies to all public transport. Charging is done once against a document from a school or university in Sofia if the student enters the relevant educational institution for the first time. Students or pupil cardholders do not need to present a certificate.

The familiar monthly card of 20 BGN is also retained.

There is also special support for young parents whose children are up to 2 years old. People on parental leave will now be able to use a monthly card for BGN 10 for the entire public transport network. It is only necessary to present a certificate of status at a CGM point.

The monthly personalized card without preferences costs BGN 50, and without name and photo - BGN 70. The most popular product for public transport is retained - the annual subscription card, with which people pay the equivalent of 1 BGN per day (for a total of 365). It will now be possible to pay for it in three installments instead of two. The first installment is valid for up to 3 months and is worth BGN 150, the second is for the next 3 months and is priced at BGN 120, the third is up to 6 months and is BGN 100.

From January 1, 2023, the BGN 1.60 and BGN 2.20 tickets will come into force, with which it will be possible to transfer to different types of public transport within 30 or 60 minutes.

More information about the cards and tickets here.

