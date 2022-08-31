Bulgarian MFA with a Reaction against the Statements of Albanian PM Edi Rama
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a reaction against Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's statements that Bulgaria blocked the start of the country's EU membership negotiations for 8 years.
Our Foreign Ministry strongly rejects his suggestions as unacceptable and unseemly for the behavior of a prime minister of a candidate country for EU membership. Our country once again expresses its position regarding Edi Rama's anti-Bulgarian rhetoric, which has become a permanent refrain of his political speech.
Now it is combined with an anti-European focus and an attempt to humiliate the mechanisms of the European process, our foreign ministry also points out.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Opens 3 New Consulates – See Where
- » Pompeo will Visit Bulgaria
- » US Ambassador Jim O'Brien will Visit Sofia, Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria will Not Support a Complete Ban on Visas for Russians to the European Union
- » The Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv might Resume its Work from Next Month
- » The Court in Varna Refused to Extradite Alexey Alchin to Russia