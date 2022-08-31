Bulgarian MFA with a Reaction against the Statements of Albanian PM Edi Rama

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 31, 2022, Wednesday // 13:16
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MFA with a Reaction against the Statements of Albanian PM Edi Rama Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a reaction against Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's statements that Bulgaria blocked the start of the country's EU membership negotiations for 8 years.

Our Foreign Ministry strongly rejects his suggestions as unacceptable and unseemly for the behavior of a prime minister of a candidate country for EU membership. Our country once again expresses its position regarding Edi Rama's anti-Bulgarian rhetoric, which has become a permanent refrain of his political speech.

Now it is combined with an anti-European focus and an attempt to humiliate the mechanisms of the European process, our foreign ministry also points out.

/BNT

