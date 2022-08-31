Bulgaria: See the Numbers of the Parties and Coalitions in the Upcoming Elections

The Central Election Committee (CEC) has drawn the numbers of the parties and coalitions participating in the elections for the ballots of the upcoming vote

In the early parliamentary vote, Stefan Yanev's party "Bulgarian Rise" will be number 15, and "BSP for Bulgaria" - with 28.

The GERB-SDS coalition will be number 24 on the ballot, and the "We Continue the Change" party will be number 9.

Popular TV personality Slavi Trifonov's party "There Is Such a People" fell to number 19, and "Democratic Bulgaria" - 25. Kostadin Kostadinov's party "Vazrazhdane" will be number 14, and DPS will be number 1.

The remaining parties and coalitions received the following numbers:

Coalition "Just Bulgaria" - 6

"Movement of non-party candidates" - 18

"Direct democracy" - 7

"ATTACK" - 27

"VMRO" - 5

"BTR - Bulgaria of labor and reason" - 12

"People's Voice" - 20

"Bulgarian Social Eurodemocracy - Euroleft" - 26

"The right" - 22

NFSB - 8

Russophiles for the revival of the Fatherland - 29

"Vazrazhdane" - 14

Coalition "For you, Bulgaria" - 13

MIR - 10

Bulgarian National Union - 16

People's party "Truth and only the truth" - 23

Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy - 2

BNO - 3

Movement for Rights and Freedoms: DPS - 1

"Stand up, Bulgaria" - 17

"National Unity Movement" - 4

"Conservative Union of the Right" - 11

"United People's Party" - 21.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES