Bulgarian Minister: The Goal is to Enter the Eurozone on January 1 2024

Politics | August 31, 2022, Wednesday // 12:47
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Minister: The Goal is to Enter the Eurozone on January 1 2024 Atanas Pekanov, acting Deputy Prime Minister for Management of European funds

"We have adopted regulatory changes regarding the Coordination Council for Bulgaria's preparation for membership in the Eurozone. The goal is for the processes that have already started to continue to happen without delays and without stopping and on January 1, 2024 to enter the Eurozone," he said at a briefing in the Council of Ministers Atanas Pekanov, acting Deputy Prime Minister for Management of European funds.

According to him, a bill for the adoption of the euro is being prepared.

Atanas Pekanov announced that there are 7 working groups that should solve the issues of a smooth transition from lev to euro (BGN to EUR), with the aim of protecting consumers.

"The communication strategy for the euro is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, the campaign must reach all groups in society, joining the Eurozone will bring benefits to Bulgaria", added Atanas Pekanov.

He announced that today Bulgaria has requested over 1.3 billion euros under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan this fall, which is a key step for our country.

"It is important to guarantee that the next payments will be secured," Atanas Pekanov said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, euro, pekanov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria