Day 189 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Active Hostilities Continue on All Fronts

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Zelensky: Active hostilities continue on all fronts

The Ukrainian offensive to recapture the Kherson region occupied by Russian units continues.

Active hostilities continue on all fronts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address. Earlier in Kyiv, he met with the team of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is supposed to inspect the Zaporizhzhia NPP this week. Europe's largest nuclear plant is under Russian control, with Moscow and Kyiv exchanging accusations in recent weeks about strikes on it that could lead to a nuclear disaster.

"Unfortunately, Russia does not stop the provocations in precisely those places from which the mission must reach the station. But I hope that the team of the international agency will be able to start its activities. The situation at the plant and at Energodar remains extremely dangerous. The risk of a nuclear disaster has by no means decreased," said Volodymyr Zelensky and reiterated the position that only returning the plant to Ukrainian control will ensure its safe operation.

Yesterday, Kyiv announced a breakthrough in the first line of Russian defenses but also that the battle for the district and the city of Kherson itself - one of the early successes of the Russian offensive in Ukraine - will be protracted. The Ukrainian army continues its strikes on 3 key bridges over the Dnieper River, with the aim of cutting off Russian supply lines.

According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Ukrainian forces were overwhelmed in one of their attempted attacks in the Kherson region and suffered heavy casualties. Russian administrations in the occupied parts of Donbas continue to report Ukrainian strikes against civilian targets.

The IAEA mission headed to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been the target of shelling for several weeks. This was announced by Raphael Grossi, the head of the IAEA and head of the agency's current mission in Ukraine, reported AFP.

"Finally, after several months of efforts, we are moving forward. The IAEA is going inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe," Grossi told reporters in Kyiv, just before the delegation he led headed for the plant.

The site has been occupied by the Russian army since the beginning of March.

"I am fully aware of the importance of this moment but we are ready. The IAEA is ready. We will make conclusions after the end of our mission. We will spend a few days there," Grossi said.

The EU did not reach an agreement to limit the travel of Russians to Europe

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has faced strong opposition from some member states over measures to limit Russian travel to Europe following the invasion of Ukraine, AFP reported. The topic is one of the main ones of the two-day meeting of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Prague.

The Czechs want to freeze a 2007 agreement facilitating visas for Russian tourists, and other countries have called for a complete ban on visas for Russian citizens. However, countries such as Hungary, Luxembourg and Austria spoke against such a decision.

"There is no place for tourism," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters, adding that the measure would "send a signal to the elite in Moscow and St. Petersburg."

"I don't think the visa ban is an appropriate decision under the current circumstances," said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, whose country has maintained close ties with the Kremlin.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn also spoke against the measure, which would affect ordinary Russians, who objected to the creation of a "new iron curtain in Europe".

"We all agreed from the beginning that this is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war," he added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna suggested "to distinguish between those who started the war, first of all the Russian president, his entourage and all those who support his military efforts, and on the other hand Russian citizens, artists, students, journalists. We want and must continue to maintain relations with these people”, she said, noting that the Russian oligarchs, against whom sanctions have already been imposed, will not come "to shop in France or in Europe."

Their Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, said that the EU should not "issue categorical sentences for 140 million people", referring to the population of Russia.

On February 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Czech Republic stopped issuing visas to Russians with few exceptions.

Countries neighboring Russia - Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - called on Brussels to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian tourists.

Christo Grozev: There are "hawks" circling around Putin who may depose him

Militarized "hawks" circle around Putin, who expect him to fail to deal with the war in Ukraine and to remove him. This opinion was expressed by the Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev from the investigative publication "Bellingcat".

"In recent weeks, I have been talking to people from the circle around the Kremlin. They tried to send the message that for the world at the moment Putin is a peacemaker, as there are hawks circling around him who expect him not to show any positive moves in the war, to lose some of his positions in Russia, to be afraid to make a general mobilization, and this is the only move that will turn the war around, especially in Kherson. There is a group of militarized hawks who expect Putin not to cope with the war and to remove him", said Christo Grozev.

According to him, there is still a serious risk of an attack on a third party. "If there are 1-2 obvious losses that cannot be explained on Russian TV in the evening if those losses become obvious, Putin's strategy involves diverting public attention by expanding the war beyond Ukraine. Right now we see a lot of messages on the propaganda channels that this war is no longer a war with Ukraine but with NATO. A pre-emptive strike by them in a third country will reduce social tension in Russia," Grozev said.

According to him, more and more voices are appearing in Russia at the moment, calling Putin a "weak president", a "clown". This happened in Telegram channels. “These channels are held by heads of paramilitary groups. They continue not to be arrested, someone supports them and has their back", believes Grozev.

Regarding the counter-offensive launched by Ukraine, he said that interesting indicators of this are the patriotic channels in Telegram, which have been silent in recent days.

"But this is not even the real offensive, it is actually expected in the first days of September. Currently, the preponderance of forces and motivation is on the side of Ukraine. Russia cannot reverse this if it does not bring in at least 100,000 more soldiers, which is very difficult", believes Christo Grozev.

