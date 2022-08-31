Pompeo will Visit Bulgaria

Former Secretary of State of the United States Mike Pompeo will arrive in Sofia to deliver a special lecture.

The American politician and diplomat will speak about the geopolitical importance of Bulgaria at the invitation of the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists.

The main topic of the lecture is: "The geopolitical significance of Bulgaria: After the invasion of Ukraine and Bulgaria's potential as a regional energy leader".

/BNR