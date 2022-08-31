Google Play Banned Trump's Social Network

Former US President Donald Trump's platform Truth Social has been denied access to Google Play.

Google claims the platform violates its policies such as physical threats and incitement to violence and thus deserves the ban.

The move makes it difficult for users with Android phones to download the app.

Devin Nunes, CEO of Truth Social, previously called Google "a monopolist."

Truth Social was released on Apple's App Store in February, though its rollout has been plagued by problems.

However, the app is not available on Google Play, where most of the apps for Android phones are downloaded.

Last week, Truth Social's CEO said the decision on whether the app would be available "depends on the Google Play Store."

But Google says it's up to Truth Social to follow its rules.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC: "On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of our standard policies. Having effective systems in place to moderate user-generated content is one of our terms of service for any app to be released on Google Play," they added.

Truth Social is often described as a "free speech" platform.

However, in order for the app to be downloaded on the majority of phones in the world, it needs to be approved by Apple and Google.

The Truth Social platform is far from being a place of unlimited free speech, and in fact, there are many rules about what you can and cannot say.

The platform was founded by Donald Trump and is where the former president chooses to post on social media. Following last year's riot at the US Capitol, the former US president was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Critics say Truth Social has a problem with misinformation and hate speech.

