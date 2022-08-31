COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 860 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 31, 2022, Wednesday // 08:50
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 860 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 860, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,878 tests were done, which means that the positive results are 14.6 percent.

1 patient with a confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 835 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 50 are in intensive care units. There are 150 new hospital admissions, and 69.3% of them have not been vaccinated.

1,457 were cured in the last 24 hours. There are 12,750 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,531 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,522,653 doses since the start of the vaccination campaign

/BTA

