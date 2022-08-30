Bulgaria's Gross External Debt is almost 41.5 Billion Euros

Bulgaria’s gross external debt at the end of June 2022 amounted to almost 41.5 billion euros (52.5 percent of the estimated Gross Domestic Product - GDP), which is over 1.6 billion euros (4.1 per hundred) more compared to the end of June 2021, reports the Bulgarian National Bank, quoted by BTA.

At the end of June, short-term liabilities were over 8 billion euros (19.4 percent of gross debt, 10.2 percent of GDP) and they increase by over 1.9 billion euros (30.8 percent) on an annual basis. Long-term liabilities amounted to more than EUR 33.4 billion (80.6 percent of gross debt, 42.3 percent of GDP), decreasing by EUR 253.7 million (0.8 percent) compared to the middle in 2021.

The gross external debt of the "State Management" sector at the end of June 2022 is over 7 billion euros (8.9 percent of GDP). On an annual basis, it decreased by 1.33 billion euros (15.9 percent).

The external liabilities of the Central Bank are over 2.1 billion euros (2.7 percent of GDP). They increase by 1.271 billion euros (153.2 percent) compared to the end of June 2021.

The external liabilities of the "Other monetary financial institutions" sector are EUR 5.6 billion (7.1 percent of GDP). They increase on an annual basis by 1.4 billion euros (33.8 percent).

The external liabilities of "Other sectors" are over 13 billion euros (16.5 percent of GDP). They increased by EUR 582.7 million (4.7 percent) compared to the same month last year.

Intra-firm lending was EUR 13.7 billion (17.3 percent of GDP) in mid-2022, which is EUR 296 million (2.1 percent) less than at the end of June 2021. Intra-company lending has the most significant share in the external debt structure - 33 percent at the end of June 2022, compared to 35.1 percent a year earlier.

