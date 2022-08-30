Floods in Pakistan - Urgent Appeal for Assistance

Torrential monsoon rains, since mid of June 2022, have triggered flash floods of epic proportions in Pakistan, which are now threatening to cover almost one-third of the country.

As per latest estimates, human casualties in excess of 1100 have already occurred, whereas, over 1 million houses damaged and more than 33 million people impacted. The government of Pakistan has declared the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian crises of epic proportions”.

The government of Pakistan, as well as many non-governmental organizations, are undertaking extensive relief efforts to help the families and people impacted by this calamity. Pakistan has already launched an urgent humanitarian assistance appeal to address the situation.

In this regard, a list of items urgently required in Pakistan is uploaded on the Embassy of Pakistan’s official website. In addition, details of ‘Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022’ are also available for those individuals and other entities who wish to assist Pakistan during this calamity.

The address of the official website of the Embassy of Pakistan is https://pakembsofia.gov.pk/.

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

