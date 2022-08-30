Day 188 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Advances in Kherson Counteroffensive

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukraine said it had breached Russian defenses in several sectors near Kherson

Ukrainian armed forces have breached Russian defense lines at several locations near the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian sources. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Ukrainian attacks in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were repelled

Intense fighting between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army is taking place in almost all of Kherson region, where Kyiv has launched a counteroffensive, according to a statement from the Ukrainian presidential administration. Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said that the ferries that Russia uses to supply the occupied territories on the west bank of the Dnieper have come under fire.

Earlier today, President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to comment on reports of a major counteroffensive in the southern part of the country.

"Anyone wants to know what our plans are? You're not going to hear specifics from anyone really in charge. Because this is war."

The Russian occupation forces are directing their actions to impose full control over the territory of the Donetsk region and preserve the captured regions in Kherson and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions states the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine.

Ukraine with a breakthrough near Kherson, Russia counterattacked unsuccessfully

The Ukrainian army made a breakthrough to the south through the first line of defense of the Russian army near Kherson. Kyiv is also shelling Russian positions in the nearby area - Novaya Kakhovka. The Pentagon believes this is a front-line probe preparing a major counter-offensive against Ukraine. Specific information is currently scarce.

According to a CNN source, 4 villages have been liberated - Novaya Dmitrovka, Arkhangelskoe, Tomina Balku and Pravdino.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russians to flee or surrender.

Ukraine has broken through the front line in several places (in the Kherson region, note ed.) and in these places is advancing into the territory controlled by Russia, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidential administration Oleksiy Arestovich announced late on Monday.

He said that around 9 p.m., Kyiv also struck ferries on the Dnieper River loaded with equipment for the Russian army. At the same time, Ukraine is also shelling Russian bases on the other side of the Dnieper, where there is equipment prepared to send help to the Russian units.

Control of the Dnieper is important because supplies for the Russian army pass through, and only from there could the Russian army withdraw relatively safely in case of need.

Earlier in July and August, the supply lines of the Russian army were almost completely cut off over the bridges over the Dnieper (Antonovsky road and Antonovsky railway, as well as the one to Novaya Kakhovka) and over the Ingulets River, a tributary of the Dnieper (Darievsky). After Arestovic's announcement from Monday evening, it is clear that it is already difficult to cross the river with ferries.

The Ukrainian army has liquidated about 450 Russian soldiers

According to the latest summary from the General Staff in Kyiv, the Ukrainian army has eliminated about 450 Russian invaders in the last 24 hours of fighting, with a total of 47,550 Russian soldiers having lost their lives in the full-scale war (according to Ukrainian sources). On Monday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 7 tanks, 19 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, 2 air defense systems, 1 helicopter, 3 Russian drones, 29 cars and tanks, and two more units of special equipment, the summary says.

On August 29, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (VSU) officially announced the start of a military counter-offensive in the Kherson region. The advance of Ukrainian forces has been accompanied by the destruction of Russian logistics in the occupied territories.

Russia claims that the VSU counteroffensive was quelled the same day in the evening. However, according to the VSU, the Ukrainians repelled the enemy attacks in five directions - Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Yuzhnobuhsk. Artillery shelling continues in some areas near Avdiivka.

Simultaneously with the start of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia again launched missile strikes on the civilian population in Mykolaiv. On the morning of August 30, there was a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

The British Intelligence Forecast

The success of the Ukrainian armed forces in liberating the territories in the Kherson region will depend on their ability to conduct sustained offensive operations and on how cohesive the Russian forces, made up of different military formations, will be, according to the UK Ministry of Defense intelligence.

"Since the beginning of the day on August 29, several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have increased the power of artillery fire in front-line sectors in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian long-range precision strikes continue to disrupt Russian supplies. It is now impossible to confirm the scale of the Ukrainian progress," the report said.

It is also noted that since the beginning of August, Russia has been making significant efforts to strengthen its occupation troops on the west bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson.

"The 49th Joint Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation was probably supplemented by units of the 35th Joint Army of the Eastern Military District. Most units near Kherson are probably undermanned and dependent on unreliable supply channels due to the ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnieper," the intelligence service said.

At the same time, the integration of the two armies foresees a significant reorganization of Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to the intelligence, there is a real possibility that Russia has moved to streamline several semi-independent operational commands, which at the beginning of the invasion showed low effectiveness.

"If Ukraine manages to conduct sustained offensive operations, the unity of this untested structure is likely to be a key factor in the resilience of Russian defenses in the southern part of the country," the report noted.

Russia blames Ukraine for striking Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukrainian armed forces have again shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian-controlled administration of the city of Energodar reported. Two explosions were reported near the nuclear fuel storage building. The comment of the local occupation authorities is that the purpose of the Ukrainian strikes is to thwart the visit of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the nuclear power plant.

Borrell hopes the EU will agree on a joint mission to train Ukrainian troops

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell hopes the bloc's defense ministers will back a proposal on Tuesday to set up a Brussels-led initiative to train Ukrainian troops, which would be another step by the Union to increase defense support for Kyiv against the Russian invasion, reported Reuters and "Financial Times".

Josep Borrell argued in favor of such an EU military training mission but provided scant details other than that it would be based outside Ukraine.

"The situation on the ground remains very bad," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said upon arrival at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague. "We will continue to support Ukraine with initiatives like this training mission, which the ministers will discuss. A general political agreement (on the training initiative) is what I think we need to achieve today... I hope we will have a political green light for such a mission".

The UK and some EU countries are already training Ukrainian soldiers, particularly how to handle some of the more advanced weapons that have been provided to Kyiv since the war began in February.

However, not all EU countries support the idea of ​​a block training programme, with objections ranging from those unhappy with the idea of ​​an EU-flagged military asset to those who believe it would be provocative towards Moscow.

Later in the day, EU foreign ministers, also meeting in Prague, could agree to tighten visas for Russians and start discussing a wider ban on tourist visas, although EU officials indicated, that there is no agreement on this.

"There is a war in Europe and not far from here. Russia's brutal aggression will be the most important topic of our meeting today," said Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

Other developments

Five people were killed and seven were wounded during Russian shelling in the central part of Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov announced. The regional governor, Oleh Sinekhubov, called on citizens not to leave the shelters.

The Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian Kherson region announced that the 33-year-old former Ukrainian MP Alexei Kovalev, who was appointed by the Russians as the deputy governor of the region after the fall of Kherson under Russian control, was shot dead in his home yesterday.

Work continues on confidence-building measures between Russia and Ukraine, including the exchange of prisoners of war, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a forum in Slovenia.

"Today or tomorrow, sooner or later, but this war will end one day. We don't know how long it will last, but we must learn from it," Cavusoglu pointed out.

