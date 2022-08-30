Mayor Fandakova: The Heating of Sofia Residents is Guaranteed

"This winter will be particularly difficult because of the high prices of all energy sources. The heating of the people of Sofia is guaranteed, there will be quantities of gas, the question is what the prices will be". This was stated on BNT by the Mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova.

According to her, "Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia) is doomed to accumulate new liabilities in this situation because of the huge difference in the prices set by Energy and Water Regulation Commission, at which prices "Toplofikatsia" buys gas.

"Close to BGN 300 per megawatt hour is the price at which Toplofikatsia buys, and EWRC has determined the price at which it sells thermal energy and has included a gas price of BGN 114. This is a huge difference. If the price that is in at the moment, by the end of the year Toplofikatsia will accumulate more than 500 million new liabilities", Yordanka Fandakova added.

She was adamant that the price could not be increased any more. "The long-term solution is the modernization of Toplofikatsia, a working group has been created," added the mayor of Sofia.

According to her, it is not allowed to change the ownership of Toplofikatsia from a public one - regardless of whether it will be municipal or state, and privatization is not foreseen.

"The most important thing is the construction of new power generation facilities. An open procedure for finding an external investor is being developed. Toplofikatsia is in a regulatory trap. It is necessary to build a new network - investments of about 800 million. It categorically cannot be to burden the citizens more and to increase the prices, as some experts are talking about increasing the prices again from January 1. For me, this is unacceptable, because anyway the prices that were set from July 1 are already quite high for the citizens, they already feel this in their bills for hot water," added Yordanka Fandakova.

According to her, compensation should be provided for gas, not only for electricity.

"The normal work of schools and kindergartens must be guaranteed, school trips must not be allowed," said Yordanka Fandakova.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES