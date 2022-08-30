US Ambassador Jim O'Brien will Visit Sofia, Bulgaria
U.S. Ambassador Jim O'Brien, Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. Department of State, will visit Sofia on August 30 – 31, 2022. Ambassador O'Brien will meet with counterparts in the Bulgarian government and members of the international business community to discuss fostering a transparent and friendly business environment, facilitating foreign direct investment, and strengthening rule of law.
During his visit, Ambassador O'Brien will attend an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce, and with the involvement of the German and Swiss Chambers of Commerce, dedicated to increasing trans-Atlantic business ties. The U.S. government values the opportunity to work with our Bulgarian partners at this crucial time for the world economy to build a more connected and prosperous future.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/US Embassy in Sofia
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pompeo will Visit Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria will Not Support a Complete Ban on Visas for Russians to the European Union
- » The Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv might Resume its Work from Next Month
- » The Court in Varna Refused to Extradite Alexey Alchin to Russia
- » Bulgaria Declared for the Complete, Immediate and Unconditional Withdrawal of Russian Forces from Ukraine
- » Ukrainian Ambassador: Bulgaria should Provide Weapons to Ukraine