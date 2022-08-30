US Ambassador Jim O'Brien will Visit Sofia, Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 30, 2022, Tuesday
Bulgaria: US Ambassador Jim O'Brien will Visit Sofia, Bulgaria U.S. Ambassador Jim (James) O'Brien

U.S. Ambassador Jim O'Brien, Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. Department of State, will visit Sofia on August 30 – 31, 2022.  Ambassador O'Brien will meet with counterparts in the Bulgarian government and members of the international business community to discuss fostering a transparent and friendly business environment, facilitating foreign direct investment, and strengthening rule of law.

During his visit, Ambassador O'Brien will attend an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce, and with the involvement of the German and Swiss Chambers of Commerce, dedicated to increasing trans-Atlantic business ties. The U.S. government values the opportunity to work with our Bulgarian partners at this crucial time for the world economy to build a more connected and prosperous future.

/US Embassy in Sofia

Tags: US, ambassador, O'Brien, sofia
