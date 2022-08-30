COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1403 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One thousand four hundred and three new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 11 people, confirmed infected, have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are lower than a week ago. On August 23, 1750 new infections and 16 deaths were reported in Bulgaria.

The 1,403 new cases of coronavirus were detected from 7,992 tests (17.55 percent were positive).

Over 67 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,241,273. They were established by 10,424,227 tests (11.90 percent were positive).

Nearly 73 percent of the 11 deaths (eight people) were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 37,599.

Active cases are 13,348 versus 14,853 seven days ago.

830 people with a positive test for coronavirus were hospitalized, 51 of them - in intensive care units. A week ago, there were more people in hospitals - 940, but those in intensive care were fewer - 45.

There were 173 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours. Nearly 84 percent of them were not vaccinated.

1,110 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,190,326.

1,200 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,521,123.

2,068,949 people have completed the vaccination course. 865,187 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated. 62,748 people have a second booster dose.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA