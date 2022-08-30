Iraq: At Least 15 Killed and 200 Injured in Clashes in Baghdad

World | August 30, 2022, Tuesday // 10:56
@Middle East Eye

Fierce clashes continue in Baghdad's Green Zone. At least 15 supporters of Muqtada Sadr have already died, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities. Over 200 people were injured in the clashes.

The influential Shiite cleric announced yesterday that he was withdrawing from Iraqi politics. This provoked hundreds of his angry supporters to storm the government building in the heavily guarded complex in the center of the capital.

Muqtada Sadr has announced a hunger strike until the violence ends.

The Iraqi army imposed a nationwide curfew.

Today's Tuesday will be a non-working day.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for restraint and calming the situation.

The White House expressed concern about the clashes.

Kuwait urged its citizens to leave Iraq.

Muqtada Sadr enjoys widespread support for his opposition to American and Iranian influence in Iraq. He was the winner of last October's elections but in June withdrew its MPs from parliament after failing to form a government.

Tags: Baghdad, Iraq, Sadr, government
