Bulgaria Exports almost Half of the Electricity it Produces

In June, Bulgaria exported almost half of the electricity produced in the country. This is what new data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicate.

In June, 4.03 terawatt hours of electricity were produced in the country, which is an increase of 25% on an annual basis.

On the Bulgarian market, 2.4 terawatt hours were realized and compared to June 2021, there was a decrease of 3.1 percent. Compared to May, deliveries also decreased - by about 1%.

The data regarding the extraction of solid fuels are mixed. In June, 2.37 million tons were mined in the country, or 137% up on an annual basis. Compared to May, however, there is a decrease of almost 15 percent. Deliveries of solid fuels in June amounted to 2.41 million tons, the difference being covered by imports. They also decrease on a monthly basis by about 15%, but on an annual basis, there is a substantial growth of 132 percent.

NSI data show a further decrease in natural gas supplies - by almost 22% to 180 million cubic meters. Since the end of April, "Gazprom" has suspended gas supplies, and "Bulgargaz" currently relies on only one long-term contract - with Azerbaijan. The remaining quantities are covered by short-term contracts for the supply of liquefied gas and the spot markets.

Compared to May, the supply of natural gas in Bulgaria decreased by 10 percent, it is also evident from the statistics. Local mining is in negligible quantities - about 2 million cubic meters per month.

In June, there was an increase in the production of automotive fuels - diesel fuel (by 36%) and unleaded gasoline (by 40%). 304 thousand tons of diesel fuel and 157 thousand tons of gasoline were produced in the country. A large part of these fuels are sold outside the country - supplies of unleaded gasoline on the domestic market reach 58,000 tons, and of diesel - 211,000 tons.

