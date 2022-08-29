Ukraine has Launched an Offensive in the Southern Part of the Country
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a multi-pronged offensive in southern Ukraine. This became clear from a message from the spokeswoman of the southern division of the Ukrainian army, Natalya Gumenyuk, quoted from a post on Twitter by the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Anton Gerashchenko.
ВСУ начали наступательные действия по многим направлениям на юге Украины, — сообщила руководитель объединенного прессцентра Сил охраны и обороны «Юг» Наталья Гуменюк— Антон Геращенко (@Gerashchenko7) August 29, 2022
There was no mention of whether the attack was aimed at Kherson, which has been assumed for weeks to be the focus of a future large-scale Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukrainian media cited military sources as saying that HIMARS had already destroyed virtually all major bridges in the city.
A video appeared on social networks with a soldier from the 109th regiment of the DPR, who claimed that the Ukrainians broke through the first defense line of Kherson. The clip was released by the Ukrainian military, accompanied by a statement in Gumenyuk confirming the success of the Ukrainian fighters.
Den ukrainska armén meddelar att det 109:e regementet från "DNR" lämnat sina positioner på Chersonfronten. De ryska luftlandsättningssoldater som skulle understödja dem har flytt fältet helt. I klippet klagar en rysk soldat över den ständiga beskjutningen och att 1a linjen fallit pic.twitter.com/JjqxInXKPq— Fria Ukraina (@FriaUkraina) August 29, 2022
The credibility of this news has not yet been confirmed by objective sources. It is not known whether this is a significant breakthrough of the Ukrainian army, or an attempt to lower the morale of the troops of the "independent" republics.
Russia has denied that major fighting is currently taking place in southern Ukraine.
