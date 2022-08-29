Wizz Air Launches a Route from Sofia to Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe, adds another exotic route to its extensive network of destinations, namely Abu Dhabi. Thus, the airline gives consumers a great opportunity to travel at low prices between Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Tickets for the new route are now on sale at wizzair.com and the airline's mobile app, with prices starting at €79.99*. The Sofia - Abu Dhabi route will begin on September 6, 2022.

From September, Wizz Air will offer regular flights to the new destination, and in the summer season 2022 they will be twice a week - Tuesday and Saturday, and in the winter season 2022 - three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Thus, the airline will provide a convenient schedule for both a pleasant vacation and business trips.

Abu Dhabi is the largest and richest emirate, as well as the capital of the UAE. With its modern appearance and luxury in every aspect, with the exquisite architecture of modern buildings and skyscrapers, it attracts many tourists from all over the world. The capital is the seat of the oil companies, the embassies of the emirates, and all the business of the United Arab Emirates is concentrated in it.

The addition of the new Sofia - Abu Dhabi route to the Wizz Air network will boost the tourism sector and encourage customers to travel to new wonderful destinations at affordable prices.

To ensure a comfortable journey for its passengers, Wizz Air offers a rich portfolio of diverse services. For complete peace of mind, the airline recommends passengers to book tickets with the WIZZ Flex service. With it, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive an immediate refund of 100% of the ticket price as a credit to their WIZZ account.

*One-way price including administrative fee. One piece of hand luggage is included (max.: 40x30x20 cm). Wheeled baggage and each piece of checked baggage is subject to additional charges. The price is only valid for bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.

/Wizz Air

