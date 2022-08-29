The Belgian Energy Minister has Called For a Freeze on Gas Prices
Fears of a harsh winter in Europe are increasing - in a post on Twitter, the Belgian energy minister warned that the countries of the Old Continent are facing "between five and ten terrible winters" if nothing is done to reduce gas prices.
According to Tinne Van der Straeten, the prices of blue fuel must be frozen immediately and the artificial link between gas and electricity prices must be ended. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also called for this.
Statistics show that prices per megawatt hour of electricity in France and Germany have increased tenfold for the year. Calls for Brussels to cap gas prices and remove the link between the price of the blue fuel and that of electricity are increasing. Energy prices went up sharply because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Western countries are looking for alternative sources of Russian gas and oil, but this is a process and cannot happen so quickly, experts explain. Only a year ago, the EU received 40% of blue fuel from Moscow. Its supply is now severely limited.
/BNT
