COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 189 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 189, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1243 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 15 percent.

3 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 882 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 50 are in intensive care units. There are 20 new hospital admissions.

48 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,189,216 since the beginning of the pandemic

There are currently 13,066 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 62 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,519,923 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,588 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,239,870 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA