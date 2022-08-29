Serbia: People Protest Against the Holding of European Pride in Belgrade

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 29, 2022, Monday // 08:17
@BNT

A protest of many thousands in Belgrade - people, most of them strongly religious and those with an extreme right-wing orientation, joined a procession against the holding of European pride in the Serbian capital.

The demonstration took place despite President Aleksandar Vucic saying the event planned for September would be "postponed or canceled". The reason - Serbia has enough problems, and he also cites threats from far-right activists.

The Serbian Orthodox Church has also spoken out against the Pride, saying it threatens traditional family values. Manifestations of the LGBT community in Serbia are often accompanied by violence and hooliganism. According to the organizers, Europride will still be held on September 17 in Belgrade.

