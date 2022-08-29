Stoltenberg: NATO and the US to Strengthen their Presence in the Arctic

NATO and the US should increase their presence in the Arctic amid increased Russian military activity in the region”. This is what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a comment to Welt am Sonntag.

"NATO must strengthen its presence in the Arctic", believes the Secretary General of the Alliance, without specifying what he means.

A few days ago, during a visit to Canada, Stoltenberg noted that Russia's capabilities in the Far North are a strategic issue for NATO and the Alliance needs a strong allied presence in the Arctic region.

The Arctic is an area of ​​interest for a number of countries: the USA, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Sweden and Russia.

Its importance is increasing due to climate change. Although warming in the region could have catastrophic consequences for global sea levels, shrinking ice has opened up new sea lanes and created opportunities for energy production.

Through its long Arctic coastline, Russia exerts influence over the region, in part through the expansion of its military presence. Thus, Moscow announced the opening of Soviet military bases in the Arctic and the installation of modern weapons, including supersonic ones.

China also claims interests in the Arctic, calling itself a "near-Arctic state" and looking for ways to expand its access.

