Day 186 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Another Warning of Radiation Leakage from Zaporizhzhia NPP after Russian Shelling

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Energoatom warned of a high risk of radiation leakage from the Zaporizhzhia NPP after Russian shelling

The Ukrainian state company "Energoatom" warned of an extremely high risk of radiation leakage from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to Russian artillery fire.

Russia continues to blame Ukrainian forces for shelling the plant. Russia has sent a letter to the members of the UN Security Council in which it attached evidence of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant carried out on August 25 by Ukrainian forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in recent days Ukrainian attacks have been carried out with drones, heavy artillery and rocket launchers.

“The authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region are ready for any development of the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and a plan has been developed for the evacuation of the population if necessary”, said the head of the regional administration appointed by Moscow, Yevgeny Balitsky.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed the list of experts who are expected to arrive at the nuclear power plant next week, writes the New York Times. The delegation will include the general director of the agency, Rafael Grossi, and 13 more representatives of mostly neutral countries, and specialists from Great Britain and the United States will not be included.

Britain has announced it will donate six underwater drones to Ukraine to help it neutralize Russian mines off its coast. Dozens of members of the Ukrainian navy will be trained to use the drones over the next few months, with training for the first of them already underway.

The Pentagon has expanded the use of sea transport for the delivery of weapons to Kyiv in the spring, the "Washington Post" commented. According to the publication, this is a sign that Washington expects an intensification of the conflict in Ukraine and that it may "continue for months and even years."

Six more grain ships have left Ukrainian ports

Turkey's Ministry of Defense announced that six ships loaded with grain have left Ukrainian ports, BTA reports, citing the Russian news agency TASS.

They have been cleared to sail by the Turkey-based Joint Coordination Center.

From Chornomorsk, Yuzhny (South) and Odesa to China, Egypt and several European countries cargoes of wheat, corn and barley have sailed.

Five vessels departed on grain delivery routes on Friday, and nine vessels were authorized by the coordination center yesterday.

