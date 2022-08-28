Serbia and Kosovo Agreed on Free Movement

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 28, 2022, Sunday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Serbia and Kosovo Agreed on Free Movement @zdf.de

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement on free movement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced.

"Under the EU-backed dialogue, Serbia agreed to remove the requirement for special entry and exit documents for holders of Kosovar identity documents. Kosovo has agreed not to introduce them for holders of Serbian identity documents," Borrell said.

The agreement is part of the Brussels-backed high-level dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. This happened with the participation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Kosovo Serbs, like all other citizens, will be allowed to travel freely between Kosovo and Serbia using their own identity documents.

Josep Borrell congratulated the two leaders on the agreement and called on them to also resolve the issue of car registration numbers.

"In times of war in Ukraine, the EU does not need more problems, but solutions. Today, a solution was found for the Western Balkans," the No. 1 European diplomat pointed out in a video posted on Twitter.

Tensions in Serb-populated northern Kosovo rose in late July. The government in Pristina then decided to replace the identity documents issued by the Serbian authorities with those issued by the Kosovo authorities. It was also decided that the number plates of the Serbs' cars, issued by the Serbian authorities, would be replaced with Kosovo ones. The Kosovo government later decided to postpone the implementation of the measure by one month. So far, however, there has been no result of the talks on the issue between Aleksandar Vucic and Albin Kurti.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, kosovo, borrell, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria