Poland and the Czech Republic will Guard the Skies over Slovakia
The defense ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia signed an agreement that provides for the protection of Slovak airspace by Polish and Czech fighter jets.
Slovakia has ordered 14 US F-16 fighter jets to replace its aging Soviet MiG-29 jets, but it is unlikely that they will be delivered before 2024, DPA reports.
Sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine are making it increasingly difficult to procure the materials Slovakia needs to maintain its fleet of Soviet fighter jets, which must be decommissioned.
Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad called the agreement, which was signed at Malacky Air Base in western Slovakia, proof of "strong friendship and even brotherhood" between the three countries.
The Slovak government is expected to decide whether Soviet aircraft can be provided to Ukraine to counter the Russian invasion.
