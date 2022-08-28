Bulgaria: More Migrants Detained in Burgas (UPDATED)

Two new attempts at illegal migrant trafficking were discovered in the Burgas region. A total of 141 migrants were detained.

In the first attempt - 88 men from Afghanistan were found in a truck, and in the second - 53 men also of Afghan origin.

A truck with migrants was detained shortly before 07:00 a.m. this morning in the Burgas neighborhood "Meden Rudnik". The truck was stopped in the area of ​​a gas station on "Zahari Stoyanov" Blvd. According to the latest information, it was carrying 88 migrants - all men of Afghan origin.

The Burgas police reported that the driver of the truck was a 60-year-old Macedonian.

They were loaded into the truck with license plates from the Republic of North Macedonia in the area of ​​Debelt - about twenty kilometers from Burgas, and the truck headed to Burgas, where it was promptly stopped by the police officers of the fourth RU- Burgas.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

All 88 men were taken to the border police station in "Chengene Skele" area, as there is not enough room for them in the Fourth District Office.

The prosecutor's office in Burgas is about to charge the driver with trafficking in emigrants.

A little later, the police announced 53 new detainees - again illegally crossing. They are also of Afghan origin and were captured in the area between the villages of Gaber and Debelt. They were taken to the border police station.

/BNR