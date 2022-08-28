Johnson: Winter Electricity Bills will Make British Citizens Cry

August 28, 2022
British citizens' electricity bills - now, but even more so in winter - will make people cry”. This is what the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says in an article for “The Mail on Sunday”.

In the text, Johnson admits that winter heating costs will be "frightening" for some households.

In the article, Johnson blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for the country's worsening economic crisis and warns that the coming months will be very, very difficult.

"Putin likes the crisis he caused Britain. Because of him, the electricity and heating bill is doubled, and Putin knows it. He likes it. He wants us to back off and not support Ukraine," adds Johnson.

Putin believes that "soft" European politicians will ease sanctions "and start begging for Russian oil and gas" as winter approaches, but withdrawing support from Ukraine would be "absolute madness," Johnson said, adding that Putin's position "loses weight" with each passing month.

/BGNES

Tags: british, Putin, Johnson
