COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 299 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 299, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,749 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 17 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 889 people hospitalized with coronavirus, of which 54 are in intensive care units. There are 13 new hospital admissions.

47 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and their total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,189,168.

There are currently 12,928 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 100 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,519,861 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,585 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,239,681 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA