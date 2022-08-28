Does the Bulgarian Government Actually Intend to Hold Talks on a New Contract with Gazprom

The caretaker government does not intend to negotiate a new short-term, medium-term or long-term contract with Gazprom, but only to obtain quantities under the existing contract.

This is what the official Deputy Prime Minister Hristo Alexiev said in a video conference call with the Director General of the Directorate "Energy" in the European Commission Ditte Juul Jorgensen, reports the press service of the Council of Ministers.

"We believe that such an action should not be taken by a caretaker government. Only a regular cabinet and parliament can decide to undertake such a new, future commitment," Alexiev believes.

The announcement states that opinions were also exchanged regarding the implementation of Bulgaria's existing contract with "Gazprom" in the context of the sanctions regime imposed by the European Union, but it does not indicate what the opinion of the European Commission is.

Jorgensen has stated that the European Commission (EC) will support Bulgaria in negotiations with natural gas suppliers.

In the video conference call, it was also announced that the caretaker government will start an international tender procedure for long-term LNG supplies, but the decision to enter into such a contract will be made by the next regular government.

Brussels confirmed the need to continue enhanced regional cooperation with the regional working group within the Energy Platform of the European Union (EU), which aims to diversify energy sources.

"This also applies to the liquefied natural gas terminals passing through Greece and Turkey," the government's press office said. "The two countries agreed to undertake joint actions with international partners with a view to supporting the diversification of supplies to Bulgaria", further specified by the Council of Ministers (MC).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR