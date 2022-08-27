COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 851 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 851, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,931 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 17.26 percent.

Six patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 900 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 55 are in intensive care units. There are 114 new hospital admissions.

841 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,189,121 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 12,677 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,391 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,519,761 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,584 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,239,382 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA