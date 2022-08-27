Montenegro Suspects Russia for an Unprecedented Cyber Attack

The National Security Agency of Montenegro stated that several Russian agencies were behind the unprecedented cyber attack against Montenegrin institutions, BTA reported.

Montenegro's intelligence agency also said it feared the attack had not yet reached its peak and that all "key infrastructure", such as the electricity system or water supply, could be targeted.

The announcement said that such an attack had not been carried out anywhere else and that the methodology of the attack was specific to Russian agencies.

The government previously reported that since Thursday evening, Montenegro has been subjected to a new series of organized cyber attacks against the government's IT infrastructure.

The attack could lead to disruption of services at border crossings and airports, as well as problems with telecommunications, the US embassy in the capital Podgorica warned.

Resigned Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council. Addressing the press, Abazovic said that the latest attacks against the government's servers were politically motivated and that they were very serious attacks.

Minister of Public Administration Marash Dukaj assured that precautionary measures have been taken to protect the personal data and accounts of citizens and companies.

Although some services have been temporarily closed for security reasons, the security of citizens and businesses and their data is not at risk in any way.

Montenegro has informed international allies of the details of the attacks, which are very similar to those in 2015 and 2016, the government said. Russian agencies attacked the IT system of the Montenegrin government in 2015 and 2016 before Montenegro joined NATO.

