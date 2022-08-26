Pentagon: Ukraine Keeps No Track of American Weapons, does all Accounting on Paper

World » UKRAINE | August 26, 2022, Friday // 15:52
Bulgaria: Pentagon: Ukraine Keeps No Track of American Weapons, does all Accounting on Paper @Nikkei Asia

Ukrainian authorities are unable to pin down the exact location of the arms and other military equipment supplied by the United States as all of their accounting is done on paper, Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense Sean O'Donnell told Bloomberg.

According to the official, Ukraine keeps track of the weapons using "hand receipts." "It is all paper," the official acknowledged, adding that he doubts the Kyiv authorities "have much fidelity" as to where the arms end up. O'Donnell noted that a "lack of effective record-keeping" got in the way of Pentagon investigations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, NATO officials appear to be "confident that the security was sufficient for the transfer of weapons," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell's office also intends to look into the spending of Ukraine-related funds, along with intelligence-sharing agreements between Washington and NATO allies, the effectiveness of training of Ukrainian forces and possible sales of arms in the black market.

The total number of Ukraine-related military contracts signed with the US reached 7,800 valued at around $2.2 billion.

Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that foreign weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine ended up in illegal markets, not only in Europe but also in the war-torn Middle East.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ANI

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Pentagon, weapons, O'Donnell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria