COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 903 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 903, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5771 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 15.65 percent.

Eight patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 919 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 52 are in intensive care units. There are 137 new hospital admissions.

962 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,188,280 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 12,673.

In the last 24 hours, 1,998 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,518,373 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,578 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,238,531 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA