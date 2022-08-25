The Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv might Resume its Work from Next Month

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 25, 2022, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv might Resume its Work from Next Month Bulgarian embassy in Kyiv @mfa.bg

In September, the embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Kyiv can be restored, if the military conditions there allow it, announced the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostadin Kojabashev, who before occupying this post was the ambassador of our country in the Ukrainian capital.

The first group of Bulgarian diplomats will leave for Kyiv at the beginning of September to start work, and the second at the end of September. If there are 40 voting applications, sections will be revealed there.

For now, the conditions in Odesa do not allow the opening of our Consulate in the city.

Regarding the actions of the Republic of North Macedonia towards the Bulgarian associations in Ohrid and Bitola, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the process, calling on Skopje to fulfill the Copenhagen criteria, which it has undertaken, explained Zhelyazko Radulkov, the expert who also works on the so-called "French proposal".

Kojabashev explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assist the Bulgarian community in Albania to meet with President Rumen Radev in view of the upcoming population census in Tirana and the problems related to the insistence of Macedonian organizations that there are Macedonians and not Bulgarians there. The meeting was requested in a BNT report earlier this week.

Next week, at the informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers "Gymnich", Bulgaria will support the proposal of the Czech Presidency to suspend the Agreement to facilitate the issuance of visas for Russian citizens, but for now, there is no discussion of a complete suspension of the issuance of visas.

Since March, our consular services have issued 8,800 visas to Russian citizens, but how many of them have entered our territory remains unclear.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: embassy, Kyiv, Bulgaria, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria