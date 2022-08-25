The Bus Carrying Illegal Migrants was Scrapped and Purchased in Bulgaria

“The bus used to transport illegal migrants was scrapped and has no reason to be on the country's roads”. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The bus is owned by a company from Haskovo, which bought it from a company from Kardzhali. Demerdzhiev specified that it has already been clarified how it was acquired. The owner who gave it to the two people who transported the migrants was detained.

The bus was put up for sale more than a month ago.

The ad describes it as being in excellent technical condition, with only a few fogged side windows.

One Syrian is detained, another is still wanted

One Syrian with the status of humanitarian protection in our country has been detained, and another is wanted for the accident between a police patrol car and a bus carrying migrants, in which two policemen died. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior.

"Patrols of the Border Police pursued a white bus that did not comply with a police order to stop. The signal was passed on to the nearest patrol from the ODMVR-Burgas. These are officers of the First Regional Office who approached the roundabout of "Trapezitsa" and the bus coming from Sozopol hit the police car. As a result of the impact, unfortunately, two officers died. One is a department commander of the First District Department. 43 years old, with 18 years of experience. The second is an employee of the same department, with 7 years of experience," explained the Ministry of the Interior.

The bus was carrying 47 migrants, who are reported to be Syrian citizens with the status of humanitarian refugees. An investigative case has been opened.

It is expected that a triple auto technical examination will be appointed, and one of the most experienced specialists in our country has been brought in to carry it out, said the district prosecutor of Burgas, Georgi Chinev.

Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that Border Police officers are also responsible for what happened. This is the reason why he requested the resignation of its deputy director Deyan Mollov.

"The main reason for this incident is the insufficiently precise execution of the tasks by the Border Police, because it was not the task of the police in Burgas to stop the bus. This should have been done by the Border Police before that. So I expect by the end of the day Mr. Mollov's resignation. I fervently hope that he will do this himself and evaluate the reasons," Demerdzhiev pointed out.

Shortly before, the minister announced that the smugglers had declared war on the state and it would respond with all its might. Demerdzhiev vowed to do his best to see the operation through.

Tomorrow in Burgas will be a day of mourning in memory of the dead policemen, said the mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, who visited the scene of the tragedy.

/Nova, OFFNews