The Court in Varna Refused to Extradite Alexey Alchin to Russia

The Varna Court of Appeal refused to extradite the Russian citizen Alexey Alchin, reported BNR.

Magistrates revoked his remand and ordered his release.

The decision of the Court of Appeal is final and not subject to appeal.

Yesterday, the court heard two witnesses, among them Genadiy Gudkov - a former deputy from the Russian Duma who lives in Varna. He pointed out that human rights have not been respected in Russia for a long time, and even for mentioning the word "war" about the war in Ukraine, you can get 3 to 5 years in prison.

In front of the court building, there were again protesters, among them the famous Bulgarian director Galin Stoev. According to him, the charges are fabricated.

He is convinced that there is no guarantee that Alchin will receive a fair sentence in his homeland.

We remind you that the young man was an active participant in the anti-Kremlin protests and a person who, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, put a ribbon with the Ukrainian flag on his chest and publicly burned his Russian passport.

The Varna District Court already said "Yes" to the request for Alchin's extradition on charges of particularly large tax evasion, but today the Varna Court of Appeal overturned this decision.

In our maritime capital, as well as in Sofia, there were protests in defense of Alexey Alchin for weeks.

/BNR