Bulgaria Declared for the Complete, Immediate and Unconditional Withdrawal of Russian Forces from Ukraine

Bulgaria is among nearly 60 countries from around the world that supported a joint statement at the UN condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was also signed separately on behalf of the European Union, of which Bulgaria is a member. There is no announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this act on the day when half a year has passed since the biggest war in Europe in over 70 years.

The President of Ukraine spoke via video link to the Security Council, which Russia tried to derail, but was isolated - all member countries of the Council approved the hearing of Volodymyr Zelensky, and only China abstained. In his speech, he announced that on his country's Independence Day, a Russian rocket killed 22 people at the small Chaplyne station, where a passenger train was also set on fire.

At the meeting, the Russian permanent representative Vasily Nebenzya stated once again that the "special military operation" aims at the "denazification and demilitarization" of Ukraine in order to eliminate the "obvious" threats to Russia's security. Western countries reject such explanations and see the invasion as a war of conquest driven by imperial ambitions.

Here is the text of the statement "regarding six months of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine":

"Today marks six months since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked, full-scale and illegal invasion of Ukraine. We recall the categorical conclusions of the UN General Assembly that the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter, which affects not only the people of Ukraine, but also millions of people around the world. We deplore the failure of the Russian Federation to implement UN General Assembly Resolutions A/ES/11-1 of March 2, 2022 and A/ES/11-2 of March 24, 2022. , as well as for its failure to comply with the International Court of Justice's legally binding order of 16 March 2022, in particular its failure to immediately cease the use of force against Ukraine.

All States have an obligation under Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State and to settle their international disputes by peaceful means. No territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force shall be recognized as legitimate. We call on the Russian Federation to stop its complete disregard for its obligations under international law, including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Today we reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Ukraine, pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Ukraine and express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

We condemn in the strongest terms the sustained missile strikes by the Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine, which repeatedly struck residential areas and civilian infrastructure, resulting in the injury, displacement and death of thousands of civilians during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

We remain committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters. Today we reiterate our demand for an immediate cessation of hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, all attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a complete, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces and military equipment from the territory of Ukraine."

The statement was signed by: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the Federated States of Micronesia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

