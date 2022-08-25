Day 183 of the Invasion of Ukraine: 22 Dead after Russian Attack on a Railway Station in Chaplyne

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

22 people died in a Russian missile attack on a railway station in the Ukrainian city of Chaplyne.

So far, there is no comment from Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian infrastructure. The United States, Great Britain and Germany have announced new aid to Ukraine.

According to Kyiv, 50 people were injured in the attack, and an 11-year-old child was among the dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the attack on the railway station during a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. It began with a protest by Russia against the virtual participation in the meeting of the Ukrainian president.

"There are no such bombs that can wipe out freedom. There will never be such missiles that can break the will of a people who believe in themselves," Zelensky later said in his usual video address.

He added that rescue and search operations are continuing at the scene of the accident.

Yesterday marked six months since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, but without celebrations. On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda and the resigned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv.

During his meeting with President Zelensky, Johnson promised a further £54m worth of aid.

Ukraine also received a gift for the special day from the United States, after President Joe Biden announced another three billion dollars in aid to Kyiv, and Germany will give another 500 million euros.

In April, an attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk claimed the lives of more than 50 people.

The victims of the Russian attack on the train station are increasing, explosions in Kyiv and Ukrainian attacks near Kherson

Explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this morning, a day after the country's national holiday, which was marked by a warning of an expected Russian attack with possible civilian casualties six months after the war began.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, the cause of the explosions is still unknown, but the emergency services are working to find out.

A total of 189 times an air alert was triggered in Ukraine, most often - in the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The state agency UNIAN called Independence Day one of the most disturbing days since the beginning of the war. According to the Ukrainian army, Russian tanks and artillery shelled Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv Oblast, in the area of ​​Russia's three main targets in Donetsk Oblast (Slovyansk, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk), Zaporizhzhia Oblast and others.

Meanwhile, the victims of the Russian missile attack on Chaplyne (Chaplino) train station on Independence Day are now twenty-two, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fifty were injured in Chaplyne, a town with a population of about 3,500.

New Ukrainian attacks in Kherson and Nova Kakhovka

Meanwhile, information appeared about a series of explosions in the Russian-occupied Kherson region.

Ukrainian media reported explosions in the area of ​​the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson, the largest bridge in the area needed by Russian logistics but rendered unusable by Ukrainian strikes. The publication "Suspilne" talks about explosions and fire in the region, but confirmation from the Ukrainian army is pending.

Footage of a series of explosions in Nova Kakhovka, also in the Kherson region, appeared on social networks. According to TASS, Russian air defenses shot down at least six shells fired by Ukrainian forces in the area of ​​the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. There are facilities related to the operation of the North Crimean Canal, which carries water from the Dnieper to the Crimea. The area was used by Russia as a logistics center for the needs of the front.

Boris Johnson says against any attempt to hold talks, normalize relations with Russia

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday during his visit to Kyiv that he opposes any attempt to hold talks and normalize relations with Russia over its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"We must fight any creeping attempt to normalize relations with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin... We also know that this is not the time to advance some flimsy plan for negotiation with someone who is simply not interested. You can't negotiate with a bear while it's eating your leg, and you can't negotiate with a street robber who has pinned you to the floor," Johnson told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, reported Sputnik. The negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would be impossible even if Putin offered them, Johnson said.

"There is no negotiation, there is no offer. Vladimir Putin is not even offering a negotiation. And even if he were, it's hard to see how you could, how the people of Ukraine could negotiate under current circumstances," Johnson added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Turkey has emerged as the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since Russia launched the operation, according to Sputnik.

Talks hit a roadblock after Zelensky said Russian troops must give up the territories under their control.

In July, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Ukrainian negotiation delegation did not maintain any contacts with Russia after inking the grain deal in Istanbul and that if the Russian-Ukrainian talks take place, the conditions for them would be completely different.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video message on Wednesday morning said, "People are fighting with steel, with the courage to defend their homes and their families, and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country."

"However long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military, economic and humanitarian support."

The war has entered its seventh month and there is no end in sight. Many world leaders on the occasion of Ukraine's independence day gave their message to the people of Ukraine.

"Forbes": Putin's losses from the war in Ukraine have already cost him more than 16 billion dollars

The five biggest military losses since the start of the invasion have cost Russian President Vladimir Putin more than one billion dollars, Forbes estimates. In total, from the start of the war on February 24 to August 24, Russia lost 12,142 pieces of equipment worth $16.56 billion, not including the Russian missiles.

The biggest and most painful loss is certainly the sinking of the valuable military ship "Moscow" (Moskva). It was the flagship of Russia's $750 million Black Sea Fleet that sank in April. Ukraine said it attacked and sank the ship, although Russia says a fire on board caused the sinking.

The other four major losses that hit Russia hard are Il-76 jets worth $86 million, the Saratov amphibious assault ship worth $75 million, Su-30SM jets worth $50 million and Su-34 jets worth $40 million dollar. All these losses total more than one billion dollars.

Forbes estimates that from the start of the war on February 24 to August 24, Russia lost 12,142 pieces of equipment worth $16.56 billion. This total does not include the Russian missiles, Newsweek adds.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

