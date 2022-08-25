Bulgaria: From Today Masks in Public Transport are No Longer Mandatory

August 25, 2022, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: From Today Masks in Public Transport are No Longer Mandatory @BNR

From today, August 25, wearing protective masks in public transport is not mandatory. The cancellation of the measure is regulated by an order of the acting Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev. The decision was taken at a meeting of the expert group on pandemic issues at the Ministry of Health.

Prof. Radka Argirova, a member of the council, argued for dropping the measure with the reduction of newly diagnosed cases and the number of patients in the intensive care units. According to the virologist, the country is already moving into an endemic period of the virus, which is gradually being equated with other respiratory diseases such as the flu.

Masks will remain mandatory in all health and medical facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, opticians, pharmacies, etc., as well as in social institutions providing long-term care.

