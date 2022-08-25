COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 968 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 25, 2022, Thursday // 09:06
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 968 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 968, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,600 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is approximately 17.3 percent.

Eight patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 897 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 49 are in intensive care units. There are 138 new hospital admissions.

1,613 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,187,318 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 12,740 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,998 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and since the start of the vaccination campaign, a total of 4,516,378 doses have been administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria