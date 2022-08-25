COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 968 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 968, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,600 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is approximately 17.3 percent.

Eight patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 897 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 49 are in intensive care units. There are 138 new hospital admissions.

1,613 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,187,318 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 12,740 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,998 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and since the start of the vaccination campaign, a total of 4,516,378 doses have been administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA